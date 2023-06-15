UrduPoint.com

Russia Wounds Head Of Ukraine's Intelligence Budanov During Military Strike - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:17 PM

HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, was wounded by a Russian missile strike on May 29 and is currently in a military hospital in Berlin, a Russian law enforcement representative told Sputnik on Thursday, citing sources in the Ukrainian military intelligence.

"According to the information received by Russian security forces from sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov was wounded during a Russian strike on the morning of May 29 at the Main Intelligence Directorate building located on Rybalskyi Peninsula in Kiev.

A Russian missile hit an adjacent building with Budanov," the source said.

After being extracted from the rubble, Budanov was evacuated by a medical aviation helicopter of the Ukrainian military to the Rzeszow military base in Poland, and then by another military aircraft to Berlin, according to the source.

The representative of the Russian law enforcement agencies added that sources in the Ukrainian military intelligence say that Budanov is being treated in the Bundeswehr hospital in Berlin, and there is some evidence that the military intelligence chief is in serious condition.

Ukraine Russia Berlin Rzeszow Kiev Poland

