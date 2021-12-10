UrduPoint.com

Russia Yet To Prepare Document On Security Guarantees That Putin, Biden Discuss - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:46 PM

Russia Yet to Prepare Document on Security Guarantees that Putin, Biden Discuss - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia is working on formulations of security guarantees, which Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about with US President Joe Biden, but the document is not yet ready, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As of now, we are working on formulating our understanding of the conceptual vision of what the two presidents talked about. And Putin just told Biden that we would be very quick, within literally a week, we would prepare such a document and hand it over," Peskov told reporters.

