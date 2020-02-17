UrduPoint.com
Russia Yet To Receive Confirmation For Abe's WWII Commemoration Visit - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:44 PM

Russia Yet to Receive Confirmation for Abe's WWII Commemoration Visit - Foreign Ministry

Moscow has not received yet a confirmation from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his potential visit to Russia for the celebration of the 75th World War II victory anniversary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Moscow has not received yet a confirmation from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his potential visit to Russia for the celebration of the 75th World War II victory anniversary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"No, we have not received [official confirmation of Abe's visit to Russia to attend the Victory Day celebrations]. I am not aware of this," Morgulov told reporters on the sidelines of the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

