MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Moscow has not received yet a confirmation from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his potential visit to Russia for the celebration of the 75th World War II victory anniversary, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"No, we have not received [official confirmation of Abe's visit to Russia to attend the Victory Day celebrations]. I am not aware of this," Morgulov told reporters on the sidelines of the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.