Russia Yet To Receive Documents On Afghanistan Conference In Turkey - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:42 PM

Russia Yet to Receive Documents on Afghanistan Conference in Turkey - Diplomat

Russia has not yet received any documents related to the international conference on Afghanistan that Turkey is set to host in April, so it cannot yet make a decision on participation, Zamir Kabulov, the special presidential representative for Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We have heard about the conference in Turkey, but we have nothing in our hands.

We do not make decisions for no special reason, we do not engage in political tourism. Before arranging something, especially under the UN auspices, they should deliver certain documents to us and other potential participants: the concept of the meeting, the agenda, format modality, who will participate. We have told both the US and NATO that Russia will study all the documents thoroughly and make a decision after it receives them," Kabulov said.

