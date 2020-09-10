Russia Yet to Receive Information on Navalny From Berlin, OPCW - Kremlin

Russia has not yet received any information regarding opposition figure Alexey Navalny either from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) or the German government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia has not yet received any information regarding opposition figure Alexey Navalny either from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) or the German government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Germany has submitted to the OPCW the results of laboratory studies of Navalny's samples, noting it will not provide the data directly to Russia, since it is a member of the OPCW anyway.

"No, we have not yet received any data. A representative should have some contact at the OPCW on the matter, but we have no information so far," Peskov said.

Berlin has not yet sent any response to the Russian prosecutors' request for cooperation, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Unfortunately, we do not have this information yet. So, unfortunately, we are still unaware of the results of the analyzes, which triggered German colleagues' conclusion that the Berlin patient was poisoned," Peskov added.

Peskov also said that Kremlin was awaiting some official information to substantiate the recent report by German news magazine Der Spiegel, which said that Navalny's condition was improving, and he regained the ability to speak and remembered in details what happened with him on the day he felt ill.

"These are media reports. We are very cautious regarding media reports. We cannot qualify reports as a Primary source of information, they should be substantiated by more or less official information," Peskov said.