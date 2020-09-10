UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Yet To Receive Information On Navalny From Berlin, OPCW - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:15 PM

Russia Yet to Receive Information on Navalny From Berlin, OPCW - Kremlin

Russia has not yet received any information regarding opposition figure Alexey Navalny either from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) or the German government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia has not yet received any information regarding opposition figure Alexey Navalny either from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) or the German government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Germany has submitted to the OPCW the results of laboratory studies of Navalny's samples, noting it will not provide the data directly to Russia, since it is a member of the OPCW anyway.

"No, we have not yet received any data. A representative should have some contact at the OPCW on the matter, but we have no information so far," Peskov said.

Berlin has not yet sent any response to the Russian prosecutors' request for cooperation, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Unfortunately, we do not have this information yet. So, unfortunately, we are still unaware of the results of the analyzes, which triggered German colleagues' conclusion that the Berlin patient was poisoned," Peskov added.

Peskov also said that Kremlin was awaiting some official information to substantiate the recent report by German news magazine Der Spiegel, which said that Navalny's condition was improving, and he regained the ability to speak and remembered in details what happened with him on the day he felt ill.

"These are media reports. We are very cautious regarding media reports. We cannot qualify reports as a Primary source of information, they should be substantiated by more or less official information," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia German Berlin Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

4 minutes ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Denounces Claims of Russian Hackers' Invol ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Will Drill in Eastern Mediterranean Regardl ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

31 minutes ago

Govt. paying special attention for provision of mo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.