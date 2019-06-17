Russia Yet to Receive Offers From US on Putin-Trump Meeting at G20 Summit - Kremlin

Russia has yet to receive any proposals from the United States on a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan, but an on-the-go meeting is possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia has yet to receive any proposals from the United States on a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan, but an on-the-go meeting is possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"There has been no news about a potential full-scale meeting of presidents Putin and Trump in Osaka. This means that the United States has not formulated any initiatives or proposals on this. So, of course, considering that president Trump and president Putin will take part in the G20 summit, one cannot exclude their short on-the-go meeting, but it will not be a full-format meeting," Peskov told reporters.