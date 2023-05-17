UrduPoint.com

Russia Yet To Receive Peace Initiatives On Ukraine From African States On Paper - Lavrov

Russia Yet to Receive Peace Initiatives on Ukraine From African States on Paper - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia has not received yet peace initiatives on Ukraine from Latin American and African states on paper, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We responded to an appeal to us from Latin American and African friends that we are ready to consider any of their proposals (on the crisis in Ukraine), which are dictated by a sincere desire to help stabilize the world order, but so far, we did not see anything on paper either from the Brazilians, or from the Africans, unlike from our Chinese neighbors," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergei Aleinik.

