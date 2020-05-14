UrduPoint.com
Russia Yet To Receive Signals From US On Prolongation Of New START Treaty - Ryabkov

Moscow has not received any signals from Washington so far regarding the intention of prolonging the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that expires in February 2021, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

"We have not received any signals from Washington that would testify to an emerging desire in favor of prolonging the New START treaty when it expires after 10 years on February 5 next year. This is one of the many problematic issues in our relationship with the US. We believe the accord is necessary not only for the countries that signed it, but it serves to strengthen international security and strategic stability in a more broad way," Ryabkov said at a Valdai Discussion Club event.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States after the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. The New START stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and the US has so far not announced plans to extend it.

