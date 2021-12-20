Russia Yet to Receive Substantive Response From West on System of Guarantees - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia has not yet received any substantive response from the West on the system of guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is too early to assess. We have certainly heard the words, but most of all, with reference to various sources about the readiness to conduct a discussion, this is probably a positive factor.

But there is still no substantive answer, so it is too early to give estimates," Peskov told reporters.