MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Ukraine has not invited Russia to an online summit with France and Germany devoted to the conflict in Donbas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told Sputnik on Friday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country wanted to make the summit a digital event because of the coronavirus pandemic and was in contact with the three other members of the so-called Normandy Format.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will have this claim on its conscience because Ukraine never reached out to us to invite us to the summit," Rudenko said.

He added that the priority was to deliver on the commitments that the four leaders made at the last summit in Paris in December. The four countries adopted a joint communique which said the Minsk accords should remain the basis for a resolution of the crisis in southeast Ukraine and called on the warring parties to cease fire by the end of 2020.