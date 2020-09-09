UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Zambia To Discuss Nuclear Research Center Project In September - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:44 PM

Russia, Zambia to Discuss Nuclear Research Center Project in September - Ambassador

Officials from Russia and Zambia are expected to hold a videoconference in September to discuss the ongoing project to build a nuclear research center in the African country, Shadreck Luwita, Zambia's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat's presentation in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Officials from Russia and Zambia are expected to hold a videoconference in September to discuss the ongoing project to build a nuclear research center in the African country, Shadreck Luwita, Zambia's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat's presentation in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Because of the lockdown, the project was suspended, so now the project is going to be reviewed, so that we hear a revised roadmap on how the project is going to be implemented ... The videoconference is scheduled for September that will discuss the roadmap, that is when we will have a clear picture as to when the official visits can commence from both sides," Luwita remarked.

Citing the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador said he was hoping that progress will be made on the project in the coming months.

"Our bilateral engagements have been disturbed. Now as the economies are being opened up, I'm looking forward to the implementation of the project for nuclear center technology which is supposed to be implemented in our country. So I hope in September we will be able to hear some concrete steps from the Russian government how this project is going to proceed," Luwita commented.

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear agency, and the Zambian government signed a contract in May 2018 for the construction of a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) in the African country. A similar agreement was concluded with the Rwandan government for the establishment of a CNST, and Rosatom has also concluded multiple cooperation deals with other African nations.

CNSTs consist of a research reactor and laboratory complex, and may also include an irradiation center and facilities for the study of nuclear medicine.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Nuclear Progress Zambia May September 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

44 seconds ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

31 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 Accelerates Pentagon Push to Modernize Di ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body defers Constitution (amendment) bill t ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes two struct ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.