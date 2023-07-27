Russia, Zimbabwe Sign Agreement on Cooperation on Peaceful Atom

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia and Zimbabwe on Thursday signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The agreement was signed by Zimbabwe's Energy Minister Soda Zhemu and the head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, at the Russia-Africa summit.