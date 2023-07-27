Russia, Zimbabwe Sign Agreement on Information Security Cooperation - Moscow

Russia and Zimbabwe have signed an agreement on international information security cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"On July 27, in St.

Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Minister of Information Communication, Technology and Courier Services Muswere signed an agreement between the Government of Russia and the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe on international information security cooperation," the statement read.