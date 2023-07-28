Open Menu

Russia, Zimbabwe Sign Agreement On Information Security Cooperation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russia, Zimbabwe Sign Agreement on Information Security Cooperation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and Zimbabwe have signed an agreement on international information security cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 27, in St.

Petersburg, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Minister of Information Communication, Technology and Courier Services Muswere signed an agreement between the Government of Russia and the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe on international information security cooperation," the statement read.

