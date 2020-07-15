Russian 17th Century Wooden Replica Boat Arrives in Albany for 3-Week Visit - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A Russian 17th century wooden replica boat conducting an around-the-world trip arrived in the US city of Albany for a three-week visit, Assistant for Legislation to Albany County Comptroller Anton Konev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Pilgrim, historical replica of the 17th century's ship is in Albany now. We are very excited to have it here," Konev said.

The boat has spent a winter and a spring at the landing stage near Washington, DC. The crew had to delay re-starting the trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently the group is under the supervision of captain Sergei Sinelnik heading to the Great Lakes.

Despite the fluid situation caused by the pandemic related regulations and closure, voyagers are hoping to find a way to transfer the boat to the West Coast or to the Snake River in the Pacific Northwest region, Sinelnik told Sputnik earlier.

"This ship is going to stay in Albany for the next three weeks. We are planning to organize educational tours for families, children and everyone who loves history," said Konev, who also is a member of the Board of Directors of an alliance between Albany and its sister-city of Tula in Russia.

Konev said history lovers in Albany will be excited to see the replica of an ancient Russian boat with a museum on board.

"We in the capital of the state of New York are very fortunate to have this historical experience," he said. "Russian compatriots and Americans who love history are excited to see this ship."