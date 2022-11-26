UrduPoint.com

Russian 2022 Arms Exports Amounted To $8 Bln Despite Difficult Global Conditions - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Russian arms exports in 2022, despite the difficult global conditions, have already amounted to $8 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today it is clear that a significant part of the weapons are for domestic consumption, for the needs of the military, but even in these conditions we have already sold to the world market weapons worth $8 billion," Putin said at an event in honor of the 15th anniversary of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec.

