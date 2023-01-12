Russian 2023 Sales of New Passenger Cars, LCVs to Increase by 12% to 770,000 Units - AEB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia will increase by 12% in 2023 to 770,000 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday.

"Sales in 2023: 770,000 units, +12%," the statement said.

Alexey Kalitsev, AEB CEO, said that, in general, this is an average forecast ” the growth of the car market may be more significant.