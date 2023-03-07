UrduPoint.com

Russian A-50 Plane Attacked In Belarus By 'Local Partisans' - Ukrainian Presidential Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Russian A-50 Plane Attacked in Belarus by 'Local Partisans' - Ukrainian Presidential Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday that the drone attack on the Russian A-50 early warning aircraft at the Belarusian airfield near Minsk was carried out by "local partisans".

"The attack on the A-50 is an anti-terrorist act carried out, by the way, by local partisans," Podolyak said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that "a terrorist of the Ukrainian special service and his associates" who were involved in an attempted sabotage against the A-50 aircraft in late February had been arrested. The president clarified that a Russian recruited by Kiev, who lived in Crimea and also had a Ukrainian passport, was involved in the sabotage attempt. The A-50 was not seriously damaged as a result of the sabotage attempt, but Minsk had asked Moscow to replace the jet, Lukashenko added.

