Russian-Abkhaz Counter-Terrorism Exercises Aimed At Removing External Threats - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Joint Russian-Abkhaz counter-terrorism exercises that have been taking place in the Abkhaz capital of Sukhum are aimed at eliminating external threats, Chairman of the Abkhaz State Security Service (SSS) Robert Kiut said on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the security service representatives said that counter-terrorism exercises will be held in the capital of Abkhazia from January 27 to February 5. The main building of the former Supreme Council of the Abkhaz Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was chosen as a training ground for the exercises.

"For the first time in the history of the republic, such activities are carried out together with our colleagues from the Russian FSB (Federal Security Service).

This event was organized taking into account, first of all, external threats that exist and, respectively, various internal manifestations of a terrorist and other nature. Such large-scale activities will continue to be held," Kiut told journalists.

About 500 people from the Russian and Abkhaz sides took part in the exercises. Their task was to free hostages and destroy terrorists who had seized the government building. According to Kiut, further exercises are expected to be carried out on a larger scale in mountains and at sea.

