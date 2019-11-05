Russian-Abkhazian Intergovernmental Commission to Hold Meeting Later This Year - Sukhum

(@imziishan)

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Russian-Abkhazian Intergovernmental Commission will hold a meeting until the end of the year to adopt the program of social and economic development of the Caucasian nation, Abkhazian Prime Minister Valeri Bganba said on Monday.

"The meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on social and economic cooperation between Abkhazia and Russia will take part in Sukhum until the end of 2019.

The program will cost some 4.5 billion rubles [about $71 million]," Bganba said at a press briefing.

Russia provides significant financial and socioeconomic support to Abkhazia, with its investment in the republic's development program for 2017-2019 amounting to around 6 billion rubles.

Moscow recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states in 2008 after the Russian troops helped Tskhinval to repel the offensive of the Georgian army.