UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Abkhazian Intergovernmental Commission To Hold Meeting Later This Year - Sukhum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russian-Abkhazian Intergovernmental Commission to Hold Meeting Later This Year - Sukhum

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Russian-Abkhazian Intergovernmental Commission will hold a meeting until the end of the year to adopt the program of social and economic development of the Caucasian nation, Abkhazian Prime Minister Valeri Bganba said on Monday.

"The meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on social and economic cooperation between Abkhazia and Russia will take part in Sukhum until the end of 2019.

The program will cost some 4.5 billion rubles [about $71 million]," Bganba said at a press briefing.

Russia provides significant financial and socioeconomic support to Abkhazia, with its investment in the republic's development program for 2017-2019 amounting to around 6 billion rubles.

Moscow recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states in 2008 after the Russian troops helped Tskhinval to repel the offensive of the Georgian army.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia 2019 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

36 minutes ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

51 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

1 hour ago

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

2 hours ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.