Russian Academic Says Children Can Spread COVID-19 For Longer Time Periods Than Adults

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:15 PM

Children can transmit COVID-19 to others for longer periods of time than adults, Aleksandr Gorelov, the deputy director for scientific work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology, which operates under Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer safety watchdog, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Children can transmit COVID-19 to others for longer periods of time than adults, Aleksandr Gorelov, the deputy director for scientific work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology, which operates under Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer safety watchdog, said on Wednesday.

"In children, the disease ...

is milder, but, on the other hand, there are certain epidemiological characteristics that emphasize that children, while suffering less from the infection, are unfortunately contagious for a longer period of time, and remain sources of infection," Gorelov said during a press conference on the physical and psychological health of children in self-isolation.

He also noted that the majority of children who have died because of COVID-19 were from at-risk groups.

There are currently 57,999 confirmed cases in Russia, with the death toll standing at 513.

