Russian Academician Links Delay in Launching Luna 25 Mission With Technical Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The launch of the first Russian automatic station Luna 25 to the Moon was postponed to July 2022 due to technical problems, Lev Zelyony, director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences, said on Monday.

In August, Roscosmos postponed the launch of Luna 25 from October 2021 to May 2022 because of the need for additional checks on the onboard equipment. In October, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced that the launch was re-scheduled for July 2022.

"We are still preparing to launch our first mission to the moon Luna 25 ... It was postponed to July due to some technical problems. I think we have been waiting for this launch for so many years, so we can wait a couple more months," Zelyony said at the 12th Moscow International Solar System Symposium, held at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Earlier in 2021, Designer General of the Lavochkin NPO Alexander Shirshakov said that the window for the launch of Luna 25 in 2022 would be from May to October.

Luna 25 is expected to become the first Russian station launched to the Moon. The previous Luna 24 spacecraft was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976.

The main task of the Luna 25 mission is to develop basic technologies of soft landing in the circumpolar region and conduct contact studies of a given area of the Moon's south pole. The launch is planned to be carried out from the Vostochny cosmodrome by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster.

The station is supposed to make a soft landing in the vicinity of the Moon's south pole. The main area is allocated to the north of the Boguslawsky crater, and the reserve area is located southwest of the Manzinus crater.