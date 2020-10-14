UrduPoint.com
Russian Academy Of Sciences Excludes French Scientific Device From LUNA-26 Lunar Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian academy of Sciences (RAS) has excluded a French made scientific device from the Russian Luna-26 lunar polar orbiter project whose launch to the moon for research purposes is planned for 2024, according to the RAS Council's resolution, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The Luna-26 is Roscosmos-developed interplanetary lander which was initially expected to take off in 2020, but after repeated deferments due to insufficient funding, its launch is now slated for 2024 . The lander is expected to carry aboard 14 scientific instruments developed by Russia and European partners that will be used to study the environment around the moon and explore its surface.

"[It is therefore decided to] exclude the LEVUS device [Director of the experiment LATMOS, a French interplanetary space-research laboratory] from the complex of scientific equipment of the Luna-26 project as per the request of the head of the experiment. [It is also decided] to state that the scientific tasks of the exosphere research device can be largely performed by other devices and its exclusion will not affect the scientific significance of the project," the RAS resolution stated.

The Luna-26 mission is aimed at detecting and quantifying natural lunar resources for the use of future landed missions.

