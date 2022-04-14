Russian Academy of Sciences Head Says Western Scientific Societies Snubbing Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Most academies of sciences in the West have frozen contact with their Russian partners, while the Chinese academy of Science has paused cooperation, but relations are bound to improve in the future, Alexander Sergeev, the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Thursday.

"Our colleagues, heads of the science academies from a number of countries are just refusing to have any contact (with us)," Sergeev said at the Digital International Relations 2022 conference in Moscow, adding that "some of them made statements which we cannot describe as anything other than aggressive."

According to Sergeev, these academies, which include organizations from the United States, Germany and France, are prohibited from contacting their Russian counterparts due to it allegedly being an organization that is "in the realm of politics."

"Speaking of the southern or eastern areas, I can tell you directly that our fellow Chinese scientists have also 'hit a pause.

' We also have been unable to initiate a serious discussion of the situation with them last month, in spite of having had a well-established cooperation with regular communication," Sergeev stated.

The official mentioned India as a positive example of cooperation, saying that a discussion on bilateral cooperation in the areas of pharmaceuticals, space and digital technology is being planned. Sergeev went on to say that in the end "we will have to return to a normal cooperation, including in science."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.