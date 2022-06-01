Russian Academy of Sciences' Head Warns Against Ending Academic Outreach to West

Alexander Sergeyev, the director of the Russian Academy of Sciences, warned on Wednesday against cutting ties with academicians, labs and universities in "unfriendly" countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Alexander Sergeyev, the director of the Russian Academy of Sciences, warned on Wednesday against cutting ties with academicians, labs and universities in "unfriendly" countries.

The Russian government backed this week the Foreign Ministry's proposal to tear up the 1998 memorandum of understanding with the United States that promotes cultural and academic exchanges.

Sergeyev said he understood where the government came from but he said that the Russian academic community would have to rebuild these ties after peace returns to Ukraine.

"The conflict in Ukraine will eventually end in peace and we will need to restore these relations. We must not let them disappear," he told the academy's general assembly in Moscow.

Sergeyev said some 64% of funding for research and development came from the United States, Japan and Europe, while Russia's allies in the middle East, China and India accounted for 17% of global R&D investment.