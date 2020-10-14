(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Clinical trials of Russia's third COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed by the Chumakov research center, are promising, Alexander Sergeyev, the Russian academy of Sciences' president, told Sputnik, adding that volunteers have no adverse reactions.

"First [clinical] trials of the vaccine began in Novosibirsk a week ago. So far, there have been very promising responses that there are practically no adverse reactions," Sergeyev said.

According to the official, volunteers also have no so-called subfebrile temperature, a slightly-elevated body temperature ranging from 37-38 degrees Celsius (98.6-100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) frequently observed after an inoculation.

"And everything is fine with phase 1 [clinical trials], which checks the vaccine's safety. But next, we need the required titer of the corresponding antibodies to appear. We wait," Sergeyev added.

The vaccine created at the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products is based on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which has been specially processed so that it is not infectious anymore but at the same time retains the ability to induce an immune response. In September, the research center's general director, Aydar Ishmukhametov, said phase 2 clinical trials were expected to end in November.