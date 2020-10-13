Russian Academy of Sciences President Says Will Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) President of the Russian academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev said he planned to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I certainly will," Sergeyev said in response to a relevant question from Sputnik.

Many Russian politicians have already been vaccinated against coronavirus, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, in charge of the social sphere.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 1,312,000. The country's COVID-19 death count surpasses 22,700. More than 1,024,000 people have recovered.