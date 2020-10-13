UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Academy Of Sciences President Says Will Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russian Academy of Sciences President Says Will Be Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) President of the Russian academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev said he planned to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I certainly will," Sergeyev said in response to a relevant question from Sputnik.

Many Russian politicians have already been vaccinated against coronavirus, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, in charge of the social sphere.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 1,312,000. The country's COVID-19 death count surpasses 22,700. More than 1,024,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

9 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

9 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

10 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

10 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

10 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.