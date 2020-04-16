Russian Academy of Sciences to Hold Online Meeting of Experts on Fight Against Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian academy of Sciences' (RAS) council for life sciences will on Thursday hold an online meeting of its leading experts on the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), RAS said in a statement.

The event will be held by the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide amounts to 2,063,161, with 137,020 deaths and 512,032 recoveries.