UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Academy Of Sciences To Hold Online Meeting Of Experts On Fight Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:20 AM

Russian Academy of Sciences to Hold Online Meeting of Experts on Fight Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian academy of Sciences' (RAS) council for life sciences will on Thursday hold an online meeting of its leading experts on the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), RAS said in a statement.

The event will be held by the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide amounts to 2,063,161, with 137,020 deaths and 512,032 recoveries.

Related Topics

Russia Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

8 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

8 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

8 hours ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.