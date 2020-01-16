UrduPoint.com
Russian Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin Says Was Not Asked To Join Russia's New Cabinet

Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said Thursday he had not been offered to join the new cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said Thursday he had not been offered to join the new cabinet.

"No," Kudrin told reporters when asked a relevant question.

"I have now taken a commitment to the president on the Accounts Chamber, a year and a half has passed.

So far, it seems to me, I still need to work in the Accounts Chamber," he said.

Kudrin said he did not expect large-scale changes in the composition of the government, with only few replacements likely.

