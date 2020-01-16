Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said Thursday he had not been offered to join the new cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said Thursday he had not been offered to join the new cabinet.

"No," Kudrin told reporters when asked a relevant question.

"I have now taken a commitment to the president on the Accounts Chamber, a year and a half has passed.

So far, it seems to me, I still need to work in the Accounts Chamber," he said.

Kudrin said he did not expect large-scale changes in the composition of the government, with only few replacements likely.