Russian Accounts Chamber Head Kudrin Says Was Not Asked To Join Russia's New Cabinet
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said Thursday he had not been offered to join the new cabinet.
"No," Kudrin told reporters when asked a relevant question.
"I have now taken a commitment to the president on the Accounts Chamber, a year and a half has passed.
So far, it seems to me, I still need to work in the Accounts Chamber," he said.
Kudrin said he did not expect large-scale changes in the composition of the government, with only few replacements likely.