Russian Accounts Chamber Seeks More Integration Of Sustainable Development Goals In Papers

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russia needs to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its strategic planning documents and improve coordination between the state agencies on the implementation of the sustainable development agenda, the Russian Accounts Chamber, the parliamentary body of financial control, said on Thursday.

"The absence of formalized signs of the implementation of the SDGs in Russia's strategic planning documents creates risks of the international community incorrectly assessing the level of SDGs' integration ... The Accounts Chamber proposes to integrate the priority provisions of the Sustainable Development agenda into Russia's strategic planning documents, " the chamber said in a sustainable development report, shared with Sputnik.

Meanwhile, 25 percent of the SDG indicators (58 of 232) lack a responsible entity, while formally not a single Russian state agency is responsible for the implementation of SDGs, the report underlined.

In light of this, Russia needs to determine a state agency responsible for the realization of SDGs and also improve the coordination on the sustainable development agenda between the government entities, the Accounts Chamber noted.

In 2015, UN members adopted 17 social, economic, and environmental goals that aim to protect the planet and ensure global prosperity. The UN set 2030 as the implementation deadline.

