Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Hopes for Further Progress in Ukrainian Settlement Given Recent Normandy Four Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed on Friday hope for further progress in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis taking into account the arrangements achieved during the latest Normandy Four summit in Paris in December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed on Friday hope for further progress in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis taking into account the arrangements achieved during the latest Normandy Four summit in Paris in December.

"We hope that the decisions taken in Paris in December will allow to advance toward implementation of the Minsk complex of measures [on the Ukrainian settlement]," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The talks bring together the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. In early December, the Normandy Four summit adopted the joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.