Russian Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Suggests To Hold Meeting On JCPOA To Access Future Of Iran Nuclear Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:28 PM

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Suggests to Hold Meeting on JCPOA to Access Future of Iran Nuclear Deal

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested on Friday to hold a meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal among its member countries in order to understand the future fate of the agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested on Friday to hold a meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal among its member countries in order to understand the future fate of the agreement.

"I think that it is necessary to hold some kind of meeting [on the JCPOA] in the near future in order to honestly understand the situation and understand who is thinking about what [on the dea]," Lavrov said at a news conference.

He added that the talks should be at the level of political directors of the deal's remaining participants' � Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China and Iran.

