Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Actions Against Sputnik Estonia Outrageous

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Friday that the Estonian authorities' actions against Sputnik Estonia were outrageous.

"As regards the specific actions against Sputnik, I believe this is outrageous," Lavrov said.

He accused the European Union of not doing enough in the situation with Sputnik Estonia.