Russian Activist Ionov Feels 'Hunted' After US Placed $10Mln Bounty on His Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov, who is wanted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly conspiring to use US citizens to promote Russia's interests, told Sputnik that he felt hunted after the DOJ offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

"I am basically being hunted ” if I leave the country I will definitely get caught. They (DOJ) are actively pursuing a criminal case and an arrest warrant for me in Spain because not all countries have extradition agreements with the US," Ionov said.

He added that Washington wants to isolate him completely.

"In this way, they are trying to prevent me from going abroad to engage with political groups around the world. In other words, their goal is to completely isolate me," Ionov said.

The activist added that he is also under criminal investigation by Ukrainian authorities and has received death threats from Ukrainians over his position on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Of course I take security precautions whenever I can.

But I am not an official, the Federal Protective Service or the Interior Ministry (of Russia) do not protect me," he said.

The 33-year-old founder of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) faces up to five years in a US prison if found guilty. He has denied the DOJ's allegations that he conducted a foreign malign influence campaign or attempted to influence US elections in coordination with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it interfered in the 2016 US voting process.

The US Treasury Department also announced sanctions against Ionov last year, blocking any assets he may have in the US and prohibiting US citizens and companies from doing business with him. Ionov said the financial sanctions effectively barred him from hiring a lawyer in the US.

"I can't pay a lawyer for his services because I'm also under sanctions. So if a lawyer takes money from me, he will be put in jail or whatever. They are trying to deprive me of any means to defend myself," he told Sputnik.