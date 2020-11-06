MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A court in Moscow ordered activist Pavel Krisevich jailed for 15 days on Friday for posing as a crucified Jesus Christ outside the head office of Russia's main security agency FSB.

"Krisevich was given an administrative sentence and jailed for 15 days," a spokesperson for the Tversky Court of Moscow told Sputnik.

Krisevich turned up outside the Federal Security Service's headquarters in central Moscow on Thursday evening carrying a large wooden cross and a stool on which he positioned himself so as to mimic Christ's punishment, with flares and fake FSB files burning at his feet. He was detained by the police.