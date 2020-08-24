(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Visitation hours for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, currently hospitalized at the Berlin hospital of Charite, will be decided by doctors, the hospital told Sputnik on Monday.

Navalny was transported to the German clinic on Saturday. He fell ill on Thursday while on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. The plane had to make an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. His press secretary suggested he may have been poisoned.

Doctors in Omsk said there were no traces of poison in Navalny's blood or urine, with metabolic disbalance and sugar levels as the main potential diagnosis. The opposition activist is in a coma.

"This issue is within the purview of doctors," the hospital said, adding that, in principle, a relative can visit a patient in critical care provided they confirm their identity.

The hospital has added that it maintains strict COVID-19 guidelines with all visitors and employees wearing protective masks.