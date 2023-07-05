Open Menu

Russian Activist Says US Democrats Ditched BLM To Make Money Off Ukraine Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russian anti-globalization activist Alexander Ionov told Sputnik that the Democratic Party in the United States has traded support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement for a pro-Ukrainian narrative in order to profit from the conflict.

"Just a few years ago they were the mainstream, they had no problem staging civil protests because the Democrats needed it. Now they do because they (Democrats) now prefer leeching off Ukraine. The African agenda is not profitable for them but Ukraine is, so the issue of White people and Africans has been swept under the rug," Ionov said.

The president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR) faces up to five years in jail if found guilty of orchestrating what the Department of Justice (DOJ) describes as "a years-long foreign malign influence campaign" that used US political groups to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in US elections.

The DOJ has offered a $10 million reward for evidence of meddling by Ionov or his alleged associates from the African People's Socialist Party, which seeks reparations for slavery. The indictment alleges that Ionov helped fund a protest tour in support of a petition criticizing the "genocide" of African people in the US.

