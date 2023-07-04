Russian Activist Wanted in US Accuses DoJ of Failing to Meet Transparency Obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian right activist Alexander Ionov, who is wanted in the United States for allegedly orchestrating a years-long malign influence campaign, in an interview with Sputnik accused the Department of Justice of not being transparent about its accusations against him and refusing to provide any proof of his wrongdoing, despite the US portraying itself as a beacon of transparency.

"They are actively politicizing the case against me. They have not been able to find any evidence to substantiate the case other than the biased and unproven (allegations) they made in the indictment," Ionov said.

The US Department of Justice accuses Ionov of having recruited and funded various US political groups from at least December 2014 until March 2022 to act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in US elections. It has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Ionov that would establish a link between him and foreign interference in US elections.

"They called me a national security threat back in October.

I still don't know what threat I posed to them because the documents remain sealed ” they have not been made public," Ionov said, adding that the DoJ based the charges on intelligence reports.

He suggested that the DoJ offered a reward for information about his alleged interference in the electoral process to address the obvious gap in the case it was building against him.

"They are trying to gather additional evidence against me, to find people who could appear in court to testify against the evil Russian who recruited Americans everywhere to undermine democracy and the 'national sovereignty.' The reward was offered in December of last year and, as far as I know, no evidence came out of it," he said in an interview with Sputnik.

The indictment also alleges that Ionov supported political campaigns in Florida, promoted California's secession from the US and funded a protest tour in support of a petition criticizing the "genocide" of African people in the US. The 33-year-old faces up to five years in jail if found guilty.