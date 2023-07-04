Open Menu

Russian Activist Wanted In US Accuses DoJ Of Failing To Meet Transparency Obligations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Russian Activist Wanted in US Accuses DoJ of Failing to Meet Transparency Obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian right activist Alexander Ionov, who is wanted in the United States for allegedly orchestrating a years-long malign influence campaign, in an interview with Sputnik accused the Department of Justice of not being transparent about its accusations against him and refusing to provide any proof of his wrongdoing, despite the US portraying itself as a beacon of transparency.

"They are actively politicizing the case against me. They have not been able to find any evidence to substantiate the case other than the biased and unproven (allegations) they made in the indictment," Ionov said.

The US Department of Justice accuses Ionov of having recruited and funded various US political groups from at least December 2014 until March 2022 to act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in US elections. It has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Ionov that would establish a link between him and foreign interference in US elections.

"They called me a national security threat back in October.

I still don't know what threat I posed to them because the documents remain sealed ” they have not been made public," Ionov said, adding that the DoJ based the charges on intelligence reports.

He suggested that the DoJ offered a reward for information about his alleged interference in the electoral process to address the obvious gap in the case it was building against him.

"They are trying to gather additional evidence against me, to find people who could appear in court to testify against the evil Russian who recruited Americans everywhere to undermine democracy and the 'national sovereignty.' The reward was offered in December of last year and, as far as I know, no evidence came out of it," he said in an interview with Sputnik.

The indictment also alleges that Ionov supported political campaigns in Florida, promoted California's secession from the US and funded a protest tour in support of a petition criticizing the "genocide" of African people in the US. The 33-year-old faces up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Democracy Jail Florida United States March October December From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

7 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

7 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

8 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

8 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

8 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

8 hours ago
Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

8 hours ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

8 hours ago
 UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

8 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

8 hours ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

8 hours ago

More Stories From World