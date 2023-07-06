Open Menu

Russian Activist Wants To Send US Human Rights Breaches Report To UN Via Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Russian Activist Wants to Send US Human Rights Breaches Report to UN Via Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian anti-globalization activist wanted in the United States for alleged election meddling Alexander Ionov said on Thursday that he wants to send a report on human rights violations in the United States to the UN through the Foreign Ministry.

"We now have international cases that do not receive international public evaluation today. I want to send a report (on human rights violations in the United States) to the Russian Foreign Ministry, so that our Foreign Ministry sends it to various UN bodies," Ionov told reporters at the press-center of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

Ionov added that it will be possible to present at various UN platforms both the case against him and various scandals involving human rights violations in the United States to get at least some feedback.

The US Department of Justice last year offered up to $10 million for information about Ionov, whom it accuses of orchestrating a "years-long foreign malign influence campaign" from at least December 2014 until March 2022 that allegedly used US political groups "to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections within the United States."

Ionov has denied the DOJ's allegations that he conducted a foreign malign influence campaign or attempted to influence US elections in coordination with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it interfered in the 2016 US voting process. He told Sputnik earlier this month that he felt hunted after the DOJ offered the reward, adding that Washington wants to isolate him completely.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Russia Washington United States March December 2016 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

26 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

49 minutes ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

1 hour ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

1 hour ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

3 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World