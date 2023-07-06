Russian Activist Wants to Send US Human Rights Breaches Report to UN Via Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russian anti-globalization activist wanted in the United States for alleged election meddling Alexander Ionov said on Thursday that he wants to send a report on human rights violations in the United States to the UN through the Foreign Ministry.

"We now have international cases that do not receive international public evaluation today. I want to send a report (on human rights violations in the United States) to the Russian Foreign Ministry, so that our Foreign Ministry sends it to various UN bodies," Ionov told reporters at the press-center of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.

Ionov added that it will be possible to present at various UN platforms both the case against him and various scandals involving human rights violations in the United States to get at least some feedback.

The US Department of Justice last year offered up to $10 million for information about Ionov, whom it accuses of orchestrating a "years-long foreign malign influence campaign" from at least December 2014 until March 2022 that allegedly used US political groups "to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections within the United States."

Ionov has denied the DOJ's allegations that he conducted a foreign malign influence campaign or attempted to influence US elections in coordination with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it interfered in the 2016 US voting process. He told Sputnik earlier this month that he felt hunted after the DOJ offered the reward, adding that Washington wants to isolate him completely.