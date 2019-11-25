Russian activists fear domestic abuse law will be watered-down

Russian rights activists said Monday they fear a proposed law on domestic violence could be watered down as ultra-conservative groups campaign against it

The bill is due to be discussed in the lower house of parliament next month after being submitted by a ruling party MP, but its chances of adoption are unclear.

The law would for the first time define domestic violence and treat it as a separate crime, introducing restraining orders against abusers among other measures.

Rights activist Alyona Popova, one of the bill's authors, warned at a Moscow press conference that conservative groups are seeking to "neuter the text, which they believe goes against traditional Russian values".

Some 200 groups, many promoting fundamentalist Orthodox Christian views, have signed a petition addressed to President Vladimir Putin calling for the bill to be dropped as it goes against family values and the right to private life.

Activists, some from ultra-conservative Orthodox groups, held a protest against the bill in a Moscow park at the weekend.

The Russian Orthodox Church has spoken out against the bill, with senior spokesman Vakhtang Kipshidze, telling Interfax news agency on Monday that the bill's proposals "prompt a lot of doubts" and are based on ideas from "Western governments." Nevertheless, a petition calling for the bill to be adopted has more than 800,000 signatures on Change.

org.

Russia urgently needs a "mechanism to protect victims of domestic violence" who are not safeguarded by current weak legislation, said Irina Kirkora, Moscow branch president of women's rights NGO Assol, at a press conference in Moscow on the International Day for Eliminating Violence against Women.

Yet the Russian justice ministry does not even have statistics on the scale of the problem, pointed out Olga Gnezdilova, a lawyer who specialises in such cases, saying this showed officials' dismissive attitude.

Russia decriminalised all but the gravest types of domestic violence in 2017, and since then neither police nor courts take "domestic" cases seriously, she complained.

She cited the case of Anna Tkacheva, a young woman strangled by her ex-boyfriend in 2017. Before her death, she applied for eight protection orders but these were not enforced.

"This was the 42th murder in 10 years," said Popova.

This summer, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia's laws were failing to protect women and called for changes. It noted Russian authorities' "reluctance to acknowledge the seriousness and extent of the problem."A Russian deputy justice minister last week wrote in a letter to the court that "the scale of the problem... is quite exaggerated".