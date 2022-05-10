UrduPoint.com

Russian Activists In New York Visiting Veterans To Wish Them Happy Victory Day

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Russian Activists in New York Visiting Veterans to Wish Them Happy Victory Day

Activists of the Russian-speaking community in New York are visiting Soviet WWII veterans living in the state to wish them a happy Victory Day, group member Anton Konev told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Activists of the Russian-speaking community in New York are visiting Soviet WWII veterans living in the state to wish them a happy Victory Day, group member Anton Konev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"On May 9 and today we are congratulating our veterans of the Great Patriotic War and survivors of the Leningrad siege of 1941-1944. Victory Day has always been very special for them, and we are delivering them small tokens of our appreciation," Konev said.

He expressed regret that now there are fewer and fewer veterans left. "Last year, we had eight veterans in our cities of Albany and Schenectady, and now only four," he added.

Konev called them the last remaining representatives of the generation of winners.

These people are very happy that somebody comes to congratulate them. "One lady told me that nobody wished her a happy Victory Day. "How can we forget those who survived the worst years in history? We are able to live today because of their heroism," he said.

Though the war ended 77 years ago, the psychological trauma has not been healed, he added.

"The Victory Day is a happy day, but it also brings memories, the memories of the cost of the war. It is very painful. Veterans feel pride, but they also feel pain. This is a very hard and very special day for them," Konev noted. "It is not a glorious celebration that we have in some other holidays. This is a very mixed emotional day."

Russia and many former Soviet republics celebrate Victory Day on May 9. Major Russian cities conducted military parades to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

V-day events also took place across the US, including in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cincinnati and other cities.

Related Topics

Russia Holidays Germany Albany Schenectady Cincinnati Philadelphia Detroit Chicago New York May (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says First Mi-17 Helicopter of Second Bat ..

Pentagon Says First Mi-17 Helicopter of Second Batch Going Into Ukraine Today

1 minute ago
 WASA disconnects commercial water connections due ..

WASA disconnects commercial water connections due to non payment

1 minute ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Lost 14 Aircraf ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Kiev Lost 14 Aircraft, 50 Soldiers Near Zmiinyi Is ..

4 minutes ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

4 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Rana Sana Ullah ..

British High Commissioner calls on Rana Sana Ullah

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Military Ordered to Shoot Marauders, Va ..

Sri Lankan Military Ordered to Shoot Marauders, Vandals on Spot - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.