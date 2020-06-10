UrduPoint.com
Russian Actor Efremov Released Into House Arrest After Deadly Car Crash

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Actor Efremov Released Into House Arrest After Deadly Car Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A Russian court ordered on Tuesday to release film and stage actor Mikhail Efremov into house arrest after he was detained on charges of causing a deadly road traffic collision.

Judge Albina Timakova said the 56-year-old would remain under house arrest for two months until August 9.

The actor is accused of driving on the wrong side of the road in central Moscow and crashing into another car, whose driver died in hospital. A blood test showed that Efremov was intoxicated at the time of the crash.  He faces up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.  

Your Thoughts and Comments

