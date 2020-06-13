UrduPoint.com
Russian Actor Efremov Submits Apologies To Family Of Victim Of Deadly Car Crash

Sat 13th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Russian film and stage actor Mikhail Efremov has submitted apologies to the family of a man, who died as a result of a car accident in which he was involved.

On Monday evening, Efremov drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a Lada car in central Moscow. The Lada driver, an online store courier, was urgently hospitalized with a closed craniocerebral injury. On Tuesday morning, the man, born in 1963, died. Moscow prosecutors said that Efremov was driving the car being drunk.

The actor has been placed under house arrest.

"I had no idea what to say and do not know what to say now. I do not know how and with which words I can submit apologies to the family of Sergey Zakharov [the victim]. But I submit apologies anyway, even though I know that they will not forgive me. Of course, I will support them with all the means if they accept that," Efremov said in a video issued on late Friday.

Under the Russian Criminal Code, Efremov may face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.

