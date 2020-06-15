UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Adds 8,246 COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows To Over 530,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russian adds 8,246 COVID-19 cases, total grows to over 530,000

Russia added 8,246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 537,210, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia added 8,246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 537,210, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The death toll rose by 143 to 7,091, while 284,539 people have recovered, including 4,489 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,359 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 207,264. So far, 123,240 patients have recovered in the city.

On Sunday, 316,683 people were still under medical observation, while over 15.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Monday.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

6 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

33 minutes ago

Careem becomes the region’s multi-service, every ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host international UNOOSA project off ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.06 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.