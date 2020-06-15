Russian adds 8,246 COVID-19 cases, total grows to over 530,000

Russia added 8,246 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 537,210, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday

The death toll rose by 143 to 7,091, while 284,539 people have recovered, including 4,489 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,359 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 207,264. So far, 123,240 patients have recovered in the city.

On Sunday, 316,683 people were still under medical observation, while over 15.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Monday.