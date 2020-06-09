UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Adds 8,595 COVID-19 Cases, Total Now Over 480,000

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

Russian adds 8,595 COVID-19 cases, total now over 480,000

Russia added 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 485,253, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia added 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 485,253, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 171 to 6,142, while 242,397 people have recovered, including 11,709 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,572 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 198,590.

So far, 109,737 patients have recovered in Moscow, including 5,390 in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, 320,590 people were under medical observation, and over 13.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Tuesday.

Moscow will lift most of its coronavirus-related restrictions Tuesday as the situation in the city has improved, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, Japan&#039;s Defence Minister discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi ..

13 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 37,000 additiona ..

36 minutes ago

Stun batons to enforce Covid SOPs amounts to tortu ..

48 minutes ago

Drivers of cab-hailing services suffers due to les ..

5 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank sells Al Hilal Takaful to Siraj Hold ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.