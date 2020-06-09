Russian adds 8,595 COVID-19 cases, total now over 480,000

Russia added 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 485,253, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia added 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 485,253, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 171 to 6,142, while 242,397 people have recovered, including 11,709 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,572 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 198,590.

So far, 109,737 patients have recovered in Moscow, including 5,390 in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, 320,590 people were under medical observation, and over 13.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Tuesday.

Moscow will lift most of its coronavirus-related restrictions Tuesday as the situation in the city has improved, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday.