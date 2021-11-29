UrduPoint.com

Russian Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Performs Test Launch Of Zircon Missile - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:12 PM

Russian Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Performs Test Launch of Zircon Missile - Moscow

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed the test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 400 kilometer (249 mile) distance in the White Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed the test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 400 kilometer (249 mile) distance in the White Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

"As part of the completion of the cycle of tests of hypersonic missile weapons, the crew of the Northern Fleet's Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate fired another Zircon missile. The shooting was made from the waters of the White Sea at a naval target position located at a distance of more than 400 kilometers," the ministry said.

The test launch was successful and the target was hit, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee valu ..

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee value astonishing: Mian Zahid Huss ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al- ..

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

5 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s ..

UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

14 minutes ago
 PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fea ..

PCB calls meeting to discuss travel plans amid fears of Omicron

20 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National ..

U.S. Embassy Inaugurates Maker Lab at the National Library of Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Last date to apply for Ehsaas Undergrad Scholarshi ..

Last date to apply for Ehsaas Undergrad Scholarship extended till Dec 31: Sania

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.