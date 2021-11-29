Russian Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Performs Test Launch of Zircon Missile - Moscow

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed the test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 400 kilometer (249 mile) distance in the White Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed the test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 400 kilometer (249 mile) distance in the White Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

"As part of the completion of the cycle of tests of hypersonic missile weapons, the crew of the Northern Fleet's Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate fired another Zircon missile. The shooting was made from the waters of the White Sea at a naval target position located at a distance of more than 400 kilometers," the ministry said.

The test launch was successful and the target was hit, the ministry added.