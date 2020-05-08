Russian Admiral Says NATO Ships Enter Barents Sea to Remind Moscow of Their Presence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) NATO, whose ships have recently entered the Barents Sea, is demonstrating its military buildup in the region just to remind Russia of its existence, the former chief of the Russian Navy General Staff, Adm. Viktor Kravchenko, told Sputnik on Friday.

Early on Monday, the NATO Allied Maritime Forces group, including the USS Porter, USS Donald Cook and USS Roosevelt guided-missile destroyers, as well as the UK's Royal Navy frigate and HMS Kent entered the Barents Sea for the first time since the Cold War era. US Naval Forces Europe-Africa have said they have notified Moscow of the operation.

"This is an indicator, saying 'we [NATO] can be here, too.' What is so bad about it? Our ships enter [seas], too, and they [NATO] also express their indignation about it," Kravchenko said.

The admiral added that under international law, NATO ships have the right to enter the Barents Sea, just like the Russian ships.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO's military buildup near Russia's borders could spark a conflict, destabilize the region and lead to a global arms race.