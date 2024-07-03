Russian Aerial Attack Kills 3, Wounds 18 In Dnipro
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A Russian drone and missile barrage on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people and wounded over a dozen more, the regional governor said Wednesday.
Russian forces have targeted the industrial city and surrounding region persistently since launching their invasion in February in 2022.
"The enemy is continuing insidious attacks," the regional governor Sergiy Lysak said, announcing three were killed.
He also said that 18 people were wounded, including a 14-year-old girl.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council described the barrage as "massive" and posted images showing buildings ripped open by the attack and shattered glass strewn across the ground.
"This is what one of the city's shopping centres looks like now. cars and windows were smashed, and a petrol station was hit. All the consequences are still being investigated," Mykola Lukashuk said.
Dnipro had a pre-war population of around one million people and lies about 100 kilometres from the near point along the southern front line.
More than 40 people were killed in a Russian strike on Dnipro in January 2023, in one of the single-worst aerial bombardments by Russian forces.
Separately, officials in Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv said two civilians had been killed in overnight Russian attacks.
bur-jbr/brw/rox
