UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Aerodynamics Research Center Says Unaware Of Reasons For Detention Of Employee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Aerodynamics Research Center Says Unaware of Reasons for Detention of Employee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Russian Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TSAGI) does not know why its employee, physicist Anatoly Gubanov, was detained, the deputy head of TSAGI, Alexey Medvedsky, told Sputnik following news that Gubanov was suspected of treason.

A court in Moscow sanctioned the detention in early December. At the time Gubanov was considered a suspect in a treason case. A source told Sputnik that the Federal Security Service suspected Gubanov of sharing classified information on a supersonic civilian aircraft ” developed as part of High-Speed Experimental Fly Vehicles international project ” with a European country.

Medvedsky confirmed that Gubanov was working as the head of a research unit in TSAGI, which was involved in aerodynamics trials.

Gubanov's defense said that the scientist argued he was innocent.

Gubanov has authored multiple articles on supersonic and hypersonic aircraft. Among other things, he has been involved in projects commissioned by an organization that oversees breakthrough research for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicles December Court Employment

Recent Stories

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White Houseâ€™s Deputy Na ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

16 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

29 minutes ago

Austria Plans to Impose 3rd Strict Lockdown Over C ..

3 minutes ago

China to greatly develop digital economy, increase ..

3 minutes ago

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.