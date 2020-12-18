Russian Aerodynamics Research Center Says Unaware of Reasons for Detention of Employee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Russian Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TSAGI) does not know why its employee, physicist Anatoly Gubanov, was detained, the deputy head of TSAGI, Alexey Medvedsky, told Sputnik following news that Gubanov was suspected of treason.

A court in Moscow sanctioned the detention in early December. At the time Gubanov was considered a suspect in a treason case. A source told Sputnik that the Federal Security Service suspected Gubanov of sharing classified information on a supersonic civilian aircraft ” developed as part of High-Speed Experimental Fly Vehicles international project ” with a European country.

Medvedsky confirmed that Gubanov was working as the head of a research unit in TSAGI, which was involved in aerodynamics trials.

Gubanov's defense said that the scientist argued he was innocent.

Gubanov has authored multiple articles on supersonic and hypersonic aircraft. Among other things, he has been involved in projects commissioned by an organization that oversees breakthrough research for the Russian Defense Ministry.