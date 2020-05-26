UrduPoint.com
Russian Aerospace Forces Commission Departs For Mi-8 Crash Site - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Russian Aerospace Forces Commission Departs for Mi-8 Crash Site - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces chief command has departed for the site of the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Russia's Far East, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing on Tuesday morning at Anadyr airport in the Chukotka Autonomous Area, four people died in the crash.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces chief command's commission flew out to the crash site," the ministry said.

